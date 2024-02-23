Bartonville Police Blotter

Here are some of the calls for service from the month of December that the Bartonville Police Department responded to:

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of E. FM 407, in reference to an intoxicated male who was refusing to leave a business. Officers arrested a 33-year-old male for public intoxication.

Officers were dispatched to the Rockgate Road and Porter Road intersection in reference to a damaged stop sign. A criminal mischief report was generated.

An Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 3300 block of E. FM 407. After an investigation, a 49-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Chestnut Drive in reference to a possible disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found a family baseball game outside. Officers cleared after striking out.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Seals Road in reference to a reckless driver. An offense report was generated for criminal mischief.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broome Road in reference to a welfare check. Officers located a male individual who had been assaulted. An offense report was generated.