Saturday, February 24, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
6
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 15 arrests from December 1 through December 31, answered 525 calls for service, and took 40 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

December 3 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Domestic Disturbance around 1 a.m. The complainant reported lots of screaming. Officers arrived and assessed there was no offense committed. One subject did have warrants and was taken into custody.

December 9 – Officers responded to the 3000 blk of Meridian Drive regarding a Domestic Disturbance around 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived and assessed that there was no offense – verbal altercation only.

December 10 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an Auto Theft around 8 p.m. The complainant stated he went inside a restaurant to eat and when he returned, his motorcycle was gone. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

December 12 – Officers responded to the 2400 blk of Elm Place regarding gunshots heard by a resident around 9:45 a.m. Officers drove the area, but also notified the complainant that there was a gun range to the south of their location. No action.

December 15 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Burglary of Motor Vehicle (Unknown if locked) around 5 p.m. The complainant advised cash, checks, and personal information were taken without consent. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

December 18 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Disturbance around 9 p.m. The complainant advised a friend had spent the night but was refusing to leave. The complainant stated the person is on drugs and damaged the residence. Officers determined the suspect was possibly overdosing and called for EMS to transport to hospital.

December 20 – Officers responded to the 14000 blk of Cleveland Gibbs Road regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle around 8:30 a.m. The complainant advised she was dropping her child at daycare and exited the vehicle but left her purse in the front seat. When she returned the window had been smashed and her purse was missing. Officers were able to obtain an image of the suspect vehicle through a license plate reader and are currently investigating.

Previous article
Bartonville Police Blotter
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.