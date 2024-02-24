Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 15 arrests from December 1 through December 31, answered 525 calls for service, and took 40 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

December 3 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Domestic Disturbance around 1 a.m. The complainant reported lots of screaming. Officers arrived and assessed there was no offense committed. One subject did have warrants and was taken into custody.

December 9 – Officers responded to the 3000 blk of Meridian Drive regarding a Domestic Disturbance around 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived and assessed that there was no offense – verbal altercation only.

December 10 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an Auto Theft around 8 p.m. The complainant stated he went inside a restaurant to eat and when he returned, his motorcycle was gone. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

December 12 – Officers responded to the 2400 blk of Elm Place regarding gunshots heard by a resident around 9:45 a.m. Officers drove the area, but also notified the complainant that there was a gun range to the south of their location. No action.

December 15 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Burglary of Motor Vehicle (Unknown if locked) around 5 p.m. The complainant advised cash, checks, and personal information were taken without consent. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

December 18 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Disturbance around 9 p.m. The complainant advised a friend had spent the night but was refusing to leave. The complainant stated the person is on drugs and damaged the residence. Officers determined the suspect was possibly overdosing and called for EMS to transport to hospital.

December 20 – Officers responded to the 14000 blk of Cleveland Gibbs Road regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle around 8:30 a.m. The complainant advised she was dropping her child at daycare and exited the vehicle but left her purse in the front seat. When she returned the window had been smashed and her purse was missing. Officers were able to obtain an image of the suspect vehicle through a license plate reader and are currently investigating.