Parking lot, entrance at Flower Mound park to close for restroom construction

A construction crew will soon begin installing a new restroom at a local park in Flower Mound, which will cause the closure of a parking lot and park entrance.

On March 4, construction will begin at Glenwick Park, 4100 Talon Drive. The work includes new utility services, preparation of the foundation, and other small miscellaneous improvements to prepare for installation, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The project is expected to last three to four months. During this time, the small parking lot located along FM 1171 and the pedestrian entrance along Talon Drive will be closed to the public. Access to the tennis courts will still be available via the bridge crossing to the east, according to the town. The ballfield and larger parking lot will remain open to the public as regularly scheduled.