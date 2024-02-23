Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 14, a man reported that someone stole his Ford F-450 pickup from the 1800 block of Honey Mesquite Lane between 2:15 and 4:52 a.m. That same morning, a man reported his Ford F-250 pickup was stolen overnight from the 2300 block of Red Maple Road. He got a notification of the pickup’s doors being opened at 4:35 a.m., which he believes was the time of the theft. The victim’s pistol, golf clubs, wallet and other items were in the vehicle.

On Dec. 21, a woman reported that she received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Denton County Sheriff’s deputy who said she had warrants for missing jury duty. The caller said she needed to pay the warrants by converting cash to a cryptocurrency, which made the reporting party suspicious.

On Dec. 23, an 87-year-old man reported that his 61-year-old daughter hit him repeatedly and he was bleeding from the nose. The suspect left before officers arrived, but police located her nearby and took her into custody for injury to an elderly person, as well as DWI and a warrant from another agency. While she was being transported to jail, the woman became verbally combative and had to be physically escorted from the car and into the safety vestibule, kicking multiple officers during transport.

Joseph Mahoney, 80, of Flower Mound drowned on Christmas Eve after his car went into a pond in Canyon Falls. Mahoney left behind a wife of 58 years, eight children and 24 grandchildren.

On Dec. 28, a woman reported that her neighbor was trying to break into her house in the 4100 block of One Place Lane while she was away from the house. The caller said she believed the same man unlawfully entered her house a week earlier, but there was not enough evidence and no charges were filed, so she installed security cameras, which showed the suspect walking into her backyard and attempting to enter through the back door. The man’s story had several inconsistencies, and he was charged with burglary of a habitation.