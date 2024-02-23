Friday, February 23, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
9
(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 14, a man reported that someone stole his Ford F-450 pickup from the 1800 block of Honey Mesquite Lane between 2:15 and 4:52 a.m. That same morning, a man reported his Ford F-250 pickup was stolen overnight from the 2300 block of Red Maple Road. He got a notification of the pickup’s doors being opened at 4:35 a.m., which he believes was the time of the theft. The victim’s pistol, golf clubs, wallet and other items were in the vehicle.

On Dec. 21, a woman reported that she received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Denton County Sheriff’s deputy who said she had warrants for missing jury duty. The caller said she needed to pay the warrants by converting cash to a cryptocurrency, which made the reporting party suspicious.

On Dec. 23, an 87-year-old man reported that his 61-year-old daughter hit him repeatedly and he was bleeding from the nose. The suspect left before officers arrived, but police located her nearby and took her into custody for injury to an elderly person, as well as DWI and a warrant from another agency. While she was being transported to jail, the woman became verbally combative and had to be physically escorted from the car and into the safety vestibule, kicking multiple officers during transport.

Joseph Mahoney, 80, of Flower Mound drowned on Christmas Eve after his car went into a pond in Canyon Falls. Mahoney left behind a wife of 58 years, eight children and 24 grandchildren.

On Dec. 28, a woman reported that her neighbor was trying to break into her house in the 4100 block of One Place Lane while she was away from the house. The caller said she believed the same man unlawfully entered her house a week earlier, but there was not enough evidence and no charges were filed, so she installed security cameras, which showed the suspect walking into her backyard and attempting to enter through the back door. The man’s story had several inconsistencies, and he was charged with burglary of a habitation.

Previous article
Highland Village Police Blotter
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.