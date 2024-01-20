From the Firehouse – January 2024

By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

From all of us at Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, we would like to wish you and your family a Happy New Year!

The year 2023 was a year to remember for Denton County ESD No. 1 and we are so grateful for all the support of our communities, without which many of our achievements would not have been possible.

Highlights from the past 12 months include:

New Fire Chief and three new Board of Commissioners

Transitioned all employees and assets from the Argyle Fire District to Denton County ESD No. 1, to include new employee handbook and state run retirement system

Completed one forensic audit, received local grants, restructured the budget, and corrected firefighter retirement accounts

Awarded a Federal grant to hire nine additional firefighters in 2024

Successful election in November resulting in the annexation of Lantana and the creation of Denton County ESD No. 2 to provide a sustainable funding source for emergency medical services

While these are some of the highlights of 2023, what I’m most proud of is the men and women of Denton County ESD No. 1 and their unwavering dedication and teamwork in overcoming every challenge we’ve faced this past year.

As we reflect on the past year and look forward to 2024, I’m reminded of a quote by pastor and best-selling author Max Lucado, “There is a reason why the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror.” Our future is bright, and we look forward to serving our communities in the new year.

I look forward to working with our new board members:

2024 ESD #1 Board: Sheldon Gilbert, Keith Mashburn, Jared Harwell, Rick Merrill and Mark Pape.

2024 ESD #2 Board: Sheldon Gilbert, Rick Merrill, Jeffrey Grubb, Donna Welsh and Jerry Kirby.

For the month of December, the Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to 274 calls, with 62% being medical related and 38% being fire or service related. Overall, 2023 was our busiest total call volume to date.

If you would like to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1, you can do so by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD No. 1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102. For more information, please visit DentonCountyESD1.gov