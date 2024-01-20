Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

From the Firehouse – January 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3
Ricky Vaughan

By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 

From all of us at Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, we would like to wish you and your family a Happy New Year!

The year 2023 was a year to remember for Denton County ESD No. 1 and we are so grateful for all the support of our communities, without which many of our achievements would not have been possible.

Highlights from the past 12 months include:

  • New Fire Chief and three new Board of Commissioners
  • Transitioned all employees and assets from the Argyle Fire District to Denton County ESD No. 1, to include new employee handbook and state run retirement system
  • Completed one forensic audit, received local grants, restructured the budget, and corrected firefighter retirement accounts
  • Awarded a Federal grant to hire nine additional firefighters in 2024
  • Successful election in November resulting in the annexation of Lantana and the creation of Denton County ESD No. 2 to provide a sustainable funding source for emergency medical services

While these are some of the highlights of 2023, what I’m most proud of is the men and women of Denton County ESD No. 1 and their unwavering dedication and teamwork in overcoming every challenge we’ve faced this past year.

As we reflect on the past year and look forward to 2024, I’m reminded of a quote by pastor and best-selling author Max Lucado, “There is a reason why the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror.” Our future is bright, and we look forward to serving our communities in the new year.

I look forward to working with our new board members:

2024 ESD #1 Board: Sheldon Gilbert, Keith Mashburn, Jared Harwell, Rick Merrill and Mark Pape.

2024 ESD #2 Board: Sheldon Gilbert, Rick Merrill, Jeffrey Grubb, Donna Welsh and Jerry Kirby.

For the month of December, the Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to 274 calls, with 62% being medical related and 38% being fire or service related. Overall, 2023 was our busiest total call volume to date.

If you would like to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1, you can do so by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD No. 1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102. For more information, please visit DentonCountyESD1.gov

Previous article
Travel with Terri to The Heart of Cajun Country
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.