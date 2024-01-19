Travel with Terri to The Heart of Cajun Country

“Life is a masquerade. Everywhere you look are people hiding behind masks.” — Ridzw Khan

Lafayette, Louisiana is at the heart of Cajun Country. It’s a unique area known for letting the good times roll…or as they say, “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler.” Recently, The Wall Street Journal’s MarketWatch.com named Lafayette as the “Happiest City in America” and it’s no mystery why. With their distinctive blend of food, culture, music and history, it’s no wonder people worldwide are heading down south to get a taste of America’s Cajun Country.

Lafayette Parish has a long and profound history of various cultures. The Acadian immigrants married other French, Spanish, and African settlers, forming what became known as Cajun and Creole cultures. Both cultures spoke French and were devoted Catholics. The heart of Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country is Lafayette Parish. The living and vibrant history is still prevalent today, in fact, there are dozens of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places in Lafayette Parish.

Vermilionville Living History and Folk Life Park is a must-see when visiting Lafayette. It consists of 18 historic structures along the Vermilion River, offering visitors a history lesson and a glimpse into the Cajun, Creole, and Native American cultures of South Louisiana. The buildings date from 1765 to 1890 and include modest homes, a schoolhouse and a church. The park offers special events like the popular Sunday “Bal du Dimanche” music concert, where everyone seems so happy. So, wear your dancing shoes. It’s a great way to experience this lively culture.

Another must-see is just a short drive from Lafayette. It’s the world-famous Tabasco plant on Avery Island. The legendary hot sauce company is still family-owned and operated. Visitors may tour the factory and witness the entire process from growing the pepper plant to the bottling process. And be sure and make time to drive through the 170-acre botanical gardens and bird sanctuary all known as the Jungle Gardens. It’s naturally beautiful, but watch out for alligators! Also, you can find a well-stocked general store where endless Tabasco products are sold, a fascinating history museum, and a quaint restaurant called, ‘1868.’ I enjoyed their trio sampler option of gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice. It was all outstanding!

Mardi Gras season is coming up. This enormous festival is celebrated over the entire state of Louisiana and many other southern cities and states. If you want to experience this epic festival Lafayette is where to go to have a truly authentic experience. Being a lifelong Southerner, I just thought I knew it all. However, while visiting Lafayette, I received an unexpected epic education.

What is Cajun – The word Cajun began in 19th century Acadie. The French of noble ancestry would say, “les Acadiens”, while some referred to the Acadians as, “le ‘Cadiens”, dropping the “A”. Later came the Americans who could not pronounce “Acadien” or “‘Cadien”, so the word, “Cajun” was born.

What is Mardi Gras – South Louisiana is home to the greatest free party on earth, a colorful celebration known as Mardi Gras. In Lafayette, it’s all “family-friendly” and safe. It was intriguing to watch excited residents celebrate in many ways. They have countless varieties of parades with marching bands, beads and doubloons; Mardi Gras Indians are known for their elaborate dancing and costumes; various styles of traditional King Cakes; as well as Mardi Gras Balls that are fancy and extravagant. This also includes the historic Courir de Mardi Gras, which may not be as well known but is possibly the most unusual event I’ve ever witnessed. I was not prepared.

What is a Courir de Mardi Gras – This is a Cajun Mardi Gras event like you’ve never seen. Its wild revelry dates back to medieval France, where disguised revelers dressed in mocking costumes visited homes on Mardi Gras day. This occurs mostly outside of Layfette in rural parishes. Masked runners and horsemen dressed in colorful, tattered patchwork costumes enthusiastically cavort throughout the countryside begging neighbors for gumbo ingredients. In exchange for one’s generosity, the revelers sing, dance, act a fool, chase chickens (for gumbo) and strangely unite the community with abundance for this beloved long-time tradition and celebration. To most ‘outsiders’ it’s an outrageous spectacle that is bizarre, yet fascinating and entertaining fun.

What is a Cajun Boucherie – This is an all-day communal feast and beloved Cajun tradition where family, friends, and neighbors get together to slaughter a fattened pig, which they call a Boucherie. Everyone has an assignment. The day always starts with a prayer of thanksgiving. After the killing of the pig, it typically turns into one big party with the butchering, cooking, and eating of the pig. Then everyone enjoys lots of drinking, playing, singing and dancing. The treasured Boucherie Cooks say you can taste lots of history and tradition in what they prepare like backbone stew, gumbo, blood sausage, ponce, andouille, cracklings, headcheese, and boudin. Nothing goes to waste, from the snout to the tail.

What is Cajun Music – Visitors come to Lafayette from around the world to hear the distinctive sound of Cajun music, usually featuring an accordion, fiddle, percussion, and guitar with lyrics sung in Cajun French. This unique American musical genre originated from the many local nationalities and helped form Louisiana. This is some good toe-tapping music.

What is Zydeco Music – The roots of this unique music date back to Creole music. Zydeco is a musical genre combining blues, rhythm and blues, jazz and soul. Someone explained it to me: “If Cajun and Creole had a baby, it would be Zydeco.”

What is Crawfish – Crawfish are small crustaceans that live in freshwater. About 95% of crawfish consumed in the United States are harvested in Cajun Country. Crawfish has many names including crayfish, mudbugs, yabbies and crawdads. Nothing shouts spring to Lafayette residents more than the arrival of this local favorite. This important South Louisiana crop has been a tradition for generations of family and friends to come together for crawfish boils and enjoy exquisite crawfish dishes. An annual Crawfish Festival is held in the nearby town of Breaux Bridge – the Crawfish Capital of the World.

While visiting Cajun Country, you will eat well. Every meal I had was delicious. Lafayette has countless excellent restaurants and many of their creative chefs have won national awards. The food scene here mirrors the unique Cajun and Creole traditions that are greatly treasured and have been passed down for generations. My advice is to wear your stretchy pants and familiarize yourself with Cajun folk’s favorite foods. Here’s a quick list that you are sure to see: Boudin; Crawfish Etouffee; Crawfish Pie; File’ Gumbo; Roux; Jambalaya; King Cake; Maque Choux.

Whether you’re experiencing unique local food, attending a festival, or dancing to Cajun or Zydeco music at a local dancehall, you will be immersed in culture that is fascinating, fun, and a true original like no other place on earth. It’s a great place to plan a family vacation, an office team-building event, a birthday celebration, or a friend’s trip. Lafayette’s Cajun Country will provide endless entertainment, fun, and lots of great memories! You can be sure you will leave with a smile on your face.

Below are links for tips on how to navigate Mardi Gras in the Happiest City in America and be sure to check out all the Mardi Gras events in Lafayette and surrounding areas including Louisiana’s Official Visitor’s Guide.

Follow Terri Guthrie on all social media platforms @travelwithterri

https://www.lafayettetravel.com/events/annual-events-festivals/mardi-gras/

Lafayette is the Happiest City in America | Lafayette Culture (lafayettetravel.com)

Louisiana Official Visitors Guide | Louisiana Travel Association