Advanced Pain Institute of Texas: Your pain management experts

There are plenty of pain management facilities throughout North Texas, all touting head-to-toe remedies to help you reclaim the life you deserve. But for Denton County residents, there’s only one practice where the treatment options are comprehensive, and the results are second to none.

Since opening the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville in 2017, Dr. Eric Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax have set the standard for world-class, minimally invasive, multi-disciplinary pain management.

Whether you’re suffering from lower back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, or something else, they can see you now.

“The point is to get you off pills and back to the golf course, exercising, and your normal life,” Dr. Anderson said. “I always promise patients I can’t guarantee we’ll eliminate all their pain, but I guarantee we will never stop trying. We can give them their life back. That’s what’s most fulfilling about this field of medicine.”

While the list of treatment options is seemingly limitless, Advanced Pain Institute educates on five categories that help pain: Medications, Interventions/Injections, Physical Therapy, Surgery, and Spinal Cord Stimulation.

“Physical therapy is first-line. Medications can be a temporary adjunct. Interventions diagnose and treat the pain. Sometimes, surgery for patients is required. If all of these options fail, Spinal Cord Stimulation might be a good option,” Dr Broadnax said.

Dr. Anderson agreed, adding, “At the end of the day, they can come to our office to see which option is best for them. Generally speaking, 80% of patients will respond to one of the first three options on that list.”

The goal is to get you feeling better than when you first walked in the door at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas. To learn more about how the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas can help you, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)