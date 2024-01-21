Stroup: Bad Grandma! (Part 2)

Last month I gave you the scoop on what started out as a couple of nights well spent babysitting for the grandkids (three in the group). In case you need a memory refresher this was shortly after Halloween. On the second night after the children were nestled all snug in their beds visions of KitKats danced in their heads. My husband had also hit the hay…I stayed up grateful for the Netflix headed my way. TV always makes me hungry and I’m afraid a bit of the kids’ wayward ways had rubbed off on me. I was craving candy and nothing else would do. All those apples, oranges and grapes in the fridge had no appeal.

I knew that Ryker Roo’s (age 6) Halloween candy was in the bedroom where Ken and I slept. It was under lock and key (imagine that)! Earlier Ryker had proudly shown me its contents. There was quite an array. He offered up the Peppermint Patty, some nasty jaw breakers and one lonely PayDay. He doesn’t like those but neither do I. Actually, I had already zeroed in on the Whoppers. They were loose in a rather spacious sized ziplock bag and I drooled as I wondered how many he’d let me have. I figured I’d eat just a few and he’d probably not count. Instead I kept digging into the bag until I managed to devour the entire amount! Fool that I am I thought I could put a dollar bill in the bag as a Get out of Jail Free Card so he wouldn’t be mad. Next day I showed The Roo what I had left for him. With a quivering bottom lip he disappeared under his bed. I could hear him sobbing real tears and I thought, “OMG! What have I done?”

His older sister, the very motherly Jaci, coaxed him to come out and tried to assuage his hurt feelings away. She was making some progress when nine-year-old Gabby threw her two cents worth into the fray. Gabby has no filter so, of course, she would say, “WHAT? CiCi ate ALL your Whoppers? REALLY, ALL OF THEM?!!” Ryker’s bottom lip began to tremble again. After realizing my actions, from the standpoint of a six year old, it became apparent what a terrible thing I had done. I began to feel like a real cad. He didn’t want the money, he wanted the candy instead! Duh! I tried to placate him and asked, “Ryker Roo, what would it take to make you happy?” Now, get this…he replied, “Ten dollars.” I almost choked and told him no way. That wasn’t going to happen. He said, “Alright, I’ll settle for five!!!” I certainly wasn’t going to negotiate and I did point out that I always bring him his favorite blueberry muffins and banana bread. In addition, CiCi is the one who gives him a generous second serving of ice cream when she knows she should not. Like that was going to make a difference but it was worth a shot.

So when it was time to leave and say our goodbyes, Ryker sat on the couch with his arms crossed in front of his chest. No eye contact no nothin’. He was making it perfectly clear I was still not forgiven. On the drive home I kept seeing that image of him scowling on the couch. And that would continue to haunt me…have no doubt. Finally, the guilt consumed me so I decided to try to make amends for my dastardly deed. I was certain I had become THE BAD GRANDMA who would forever be etched in Ryker’s childhood memories. Gone were the days when, after I would slip him an extra muffin, he would, in his words, tell me he loved me a ‘billion times!’ Those words and his impish smile would warm the cockles of my heart every time.

I made a special trip to Walgreens to take advantage of their 70% off all Halloween candy. As luck would have it Whoppers (formerly known as Malt Balls) were part of the deal…4 large boxes for $5.00. WOW! Could this be for real? Ken found a perfect size box and I packed 2 (no, hell no, not all 4) of the boxes in it with Ryker’s favorite bubble wrap. I knew he’d like that. I wrote a note of apology to him and one to his mom and told him the dollar was part of the gift. Certainly wouldn’t ask for it back if you get my drift. Ken mailed it the same day and the postage came up to $7.75. That, when added to the price of the candy plus the dollar, well, I would have been money ahead to have given him the ten! But at least my conscious was clear again.

Two nights later I received a FaceTime call from the lad thanking me for the Whoppers. He was as sweet as candy on the phone. Amy said the mere fact that he had received a box in the mail was almost plenty thanks alone. He’d never gotten any kind of mail before! And when he opened the box he was totally floored!

I apologized again and he said he forgave me. But when it was time to hang up and I told him I loved him all I got in return was, “Okay” (not even a maybe).

Just so you know…enough time has passed

That all is forgiven and he loves me at last!