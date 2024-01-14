Texas grid operator urges electricity conservation due to freezing temperatures

ERCOT, Texas’ electric grid operator, is asking Texans to conserve electricity use on Monday and Tuesday morning due to “very high demand and unseasonably low wind.”

ERCOT said in a press release that operating reserves are expected to be low from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, “prior to the solar ramp up.”

Monday morning’s overnight low in Denton County is expected to be 11 degrees, with wind chill values between zero and 5. It will only make it up to a high near 25 during the day, with a wind chill between 1 and 11 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and cold, with a high near 28.

In the meantime, if you are experiencing a power outage, “it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability,” ERCOT said.

Monitor real-time conditions at ercot.com.