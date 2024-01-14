Monday, January 15, 2024
Firefighters battle Argyle storage building fire for 6 hours

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke for nearly six hours on Sunday morning at a storage building in Argyle, according to a news release from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. to the 10700 block of Fincher Road, where a storage building housing large vehicles was ablaze. A helicopter and RV were among the vehicles in the building, according to the ESD.

Firefighting efforts were complicated by frigid temperatures, and the fire was finally put out late Sunday morning. Crews stayed on scene the rest of the day to monitor the structure and ensure the fire didn’t rekindle, according to the ESD. No injuries were reported, The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

The ESD received assistance from the Flower Mound, Justin, Double Oak and Denton fire departments, as well as the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Denton County Office of Emergency Management.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

