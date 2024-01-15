Former Highland Village mayor seeking return

Former Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox announced Monday that she will run for the mayor’s seat again in the May 2024 election.

In a statement, Wilcox said current Mayor Dan Jaworski, who is term-limited, has endorsed her bid to return to her service as the city’s mayor. Wilcox served as mayor from 2014-22, and also previously served on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council.

“Serving as the Mayor of Highland Village was an honor, and I am immensely proud of what we achieved together,” Wilcox said. “However, there is still work to be done. I am re-entering the race with a vision for the future that focuses on responsible development and prosperity for our residents.”

Wilcox said she brings a deep understanding of the local issues and a passion for the city’s unique character.

“I believe in the strength and cohesiveness of our community,” she said. “By working together, we can build on the successes of the past and create a future that benefits every resident of Highland Village. I am eager to once again serve the people of this great city and I humbly request their support in the upcoming election.”

The filing period for the May 4 election will begin Wednesday and run through Feb. 16.