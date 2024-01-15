Monday, January 15, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Former Highland Village mayor seeking return

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
43
Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox

Former Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox announced Monday that she will run for the mayor’s seat again in the May 2024 election.

In a statement, Wilcox said current Mayor Dan Jaworski, who is term-limited, has endorsed her bid to return to her service as the city’s mayor. Wilcox served as mayor from 2014-22, and also previously served on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council.

“Serving as the Mayor of Highland Village was an honor, and I am immensely proud of what we achieved together,” Wilcox said. “However, there is still work to be done. I am re-entering the race with a vision for the future that focuses on responsible development and prosperity for our residents.”

Wilcox said she brings a deep understanding of the local issues and a passion for the city’s unique character.

“I believe in the strength and cohesiveness of our community,” she said. “By working together, we can build on the successes of the past and create a future that benefits every resident of Highland Village. I am eager to once again serve the people of this great city and I humbly request their support in the upcoming election.”

The filing period for the May 4 election will begin Wednesday and run through Feb. 16.

Previous article
Firefighters battle Argyle storage building fire for 6 hours
Next article
DNA evidence leads to arrest of Denton sexual assault suspect
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.