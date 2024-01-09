Row House hosts unique New Year fitness event at Moviehouse

Row House Fitness in Flower Mound last week hosted a unique event at the Moviehouse & Eatery in Lakeside that combined fitness with cinema.

Fifty Row House employees and members on Friday attended a private screening of “The Boys in the Boat,” the story of the 1936 University of Washington rowing team.

“We were so thrilled to be able to host a private screening of ‘The Boys in the Boat’ for our members,” said Ryan Kimberling, owner of Row House Flower Mound. “It was a wonderful evening that allowed us to bond over an uplifting film and really kickstart our new year.”

There were five rowing machines set up at the front of the theater for attendees to “experience the joy of rowing alongside the inspiring Olympic journey portrayed in the film.”

“This event is a perfect opportunity for a story that captures the essence of starting the new year with health and fitness goals,” Kimberling said. “It’s not just about watching an inspiring movie; it’s about actively participating in a fitness experience that motivates and energizes.”

