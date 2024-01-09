Highland Village City Update — January 2024

Happy New Year! As we begin 2024, I want to provide an update on some of the upcoming road projects and other news. This past year was a busy one with many road projects underway, conversion of Unity tennis courts to pickleball courts, stellar and well-attended events, the opening of The Cheesecake Factory and many other businesses who chose to do business in Highland Village.

At the end of 2021, Council approved issuance of Certificates of Obligation totaling $15.75M for street and drainage and park improvements. The Certificates of Obligation coincide with expiring debt and therefore have no impact to the City’s ad valorem tax rate. The projects identified in the budget process as part of the Capital Improvement Program span several years. In this article, I would like to share with you the street improvement projects currently underway or beginning in early 2024.

2022 Bond Streets Improvement Project: City staff evaluated the 126 asphalt pavement streets located within the City using a pavement condition index (PCI) from our Street Maintenance Program. Several streets were identified as failing. The streets are grouped into three construction projects with engineering design ongoing and the construction phase began in the summer of 2023. Weather permitting; the goal is to have reconstruction of the identified streets completed by the end of 2025. The City has secured a contractor and is currently constructing phase 1 of the project, which includes Glenmere Dr., Camden Dr., Turpin Dr., La Mesa Dr., Medina Dr., Catlin Cir., Catlin Ter., Ranney Dr., Moran Dr. and Lakeland Dr. Phase 2 of the project is currently in the engineering design phase and is anticipated to bid in February 2024. Phase 3 is in the preliminary design phase and will coincide with a proposed waterline replacement project.

Traffic Signal and Roadway Improvements Highland Village Rd./Brazos Blvd: This project consists of upgrading the existing traffic signal at this location to current signal technology standards as well as ADA standards. The City works in conjunction with the City of Lewisville for the maintenance of the traffic signal. The City has awarded this project to a contractor and anticipates construction to begin in early 2024. The project is transitioning to the construction phase. Motorists should expect minor traffic delays, lane closures and/or detours in the area as the project is constructed.

Concrete Pavement Panel Replacement Project: The City contracts with SAZ Infrastructure to replace concrete pavement panels that measure 10’ X 10’. The City has identified several areas that have concrete panels in various stages of failure. The City funds will replace approximately 40 concrete panels in Highland Shores and Castlewood subdivisions during Fiscal Year 2023/2024.

Highland Shores Boulevard Crosswalk at Community Center Dr. Project: This project consists of replacing the existing pedestrian crosswalk located on Highland Shores Blvd. at Community Center Dr. The Improvements will include some drainage work, pavement replacement and a new crosswalk lighted notification system. The City is preparing to award this project to a contractor in January 2024 with construction anticipated to begin in early 2024.

Highland Shores Blvd. Asphalt Overlay Project: The City has identified and funded a section of Highland Shores Blvd. to be overlaid with asphalt from the intersection of Briarhill to Highland Village Rd. The project consists of repairing the asphalt road failures, milling a portion of the old asphalt paving adding a section of bike lane on the east bound section of Highland Shores Blvd. at Highland Village Rd. and reconfiguring the lane striping to calm traffic flow in the area. The City is preparing to award this project to a contractor in January 2024 and construction should start early next year.

Highland Shores Blvd. Reconstruction Project: The City has identified a section of Highland Shores Blvd. to be reconstructed from the intersection of Briarhill to Twin Coves. The project consists of replacing the concrete pavement section with new pavement as well as enhancing, drainage, pedestrian and traffic safety and traffic calming along the section. The City has secured an engineering firm to design the project and is working with Denton County to partially fund the construction phase of the project. It is anticipated that this project could be under construction in 2025.

As you can see, there is much work being done to maintain and improve our City infrastructure. In my next article I will share the park improvements scheduled for the year. The City works hard to maintain our community as a desirable place to live.

We often look to the New Year to set goals or resolutions. I encourage all residents to become involved, connect with us, tune in to what is happening within the City and share your thoughts. The City provides many ways for you to stay informed and aware of projects, initiatives and events. You can sign up for the monthly email newsletter, The Villager, and the bi-weekly City Manager’s Report. You can follow the City, Parks, Police, Fire, and Experience Highland Village on Facebook and Instagram. The City streams public meetings on the website and on its YouTube channel, just go to youtube.com/highlandvillagetx and subscribe to receive notifications when a video is live. At the Stay Notified link on the City website you can sign up to receive notifications of events, news, public meetings, and emergency alerts.

Be in the know about what is happening in our City and, most importantly, ask me, other Council members, or City staff if you have a question about something or want more information. We welcome the opportunity to share information.

If you are interested in serving Highland Village as a Council member, now is the time to submit the needed paperwork for a place on the ballot. This year Council Places 1 (Mayor), 2, 4 and 6 are up for election. The City Secretary’s page on highlandvillage.org has all the details or you can contact the City Secretary at 972-899-5132.

Thank you for making Highland Village a wonderful community. It has been my pleasure to serve as Mayor in my hometown. I look forward to what 2024 holds and wish you all a wonderful year!