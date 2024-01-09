Denton County calls emergency meeting to buy heating units

The Denton County Commissioners Court called an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to approve the purchase of heating units for one of its facilities.

According to the meeting agenda, “deterioration of the HVAC system has caused an emergency situation, and additional heating units are needed to supplement heat during the winter months” for the Mary & Jim Horn Government Center, which houses the county’s Veterans Service Office, Tax Assessor Collector and Transportation and Engineering departments.

After the meeting begins at 3:30 p.m., commissioners will consider the purchase of two indoor/outdoor portable air conditioner with heat units from Global Industrial for $58,504.