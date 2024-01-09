Northwest ISD sets next two academic calendars

Northwest ISD announced Tuesday that it has set the calendars for the next two school years.

The district approves calendars for two school years based on prior feedback from families that the two-year approval process provided advance notice to help plan vacations around school and work commitments. Both calendars feature major breaks – Thanksgiving, winter and spring – that are in line with NISD’s traditional length and style.

Based on previous feedback, both calendars emulate the 2023-2024 calendar, with important dates consistent to the current calendar, changing simply based on how dates fall based on the change in year. The 2024-25 school year will begin on Aug. 14 and end on May 23, and the 2025-26 school year will begin on Aug. 13 and end on May 22.

To view the approved 2024-2025 calendar, click here. To view the approved 2025-2026 calendar, click here.

Two months ago, Northwest ISD chose to add 5 minutes to each school day, starting in 2024-25, to absorb more time for school closures.