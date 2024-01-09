Lantana Update — January 2024

Dirt is flying on Lantana’s much-anticipated pickleball complex.

Ten pickleball courts with a restroom facility and parking is being built on 2.5 acres at Rayzor Road and FM 407, next to E.P. Rayzor Elementary School.

The $2.2 million project was made possible by a partnership between Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 & #7, Denton County Development District #4, and Lantana Cares via the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation.

Frequently cited as the fastest-growing sport in America, pickleball is played with paddles and a plastic perforated ball on a badminton-sized court, and can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels. No worries if you have never played, as Lantana Cares is hosting free pickleball clinics this spring. Watch lantanalive.com for the schedule.

The Lantana Community Association will operate the facility. Unlike most of the amenities in Lantana, the courts will be open to the general public due to their financing via tax revenue. The facility is expected to draw tournaments to the area and boost local sales tax revenue.

The project has an anticipated completion date of August 16, 2024.

Residents Take Control

After 22 years, Lantana transitioned from developer to homeowner control last month as residents elected five homeowners to sit on the HOA board.

Nick DiSibio, Scott Jenkins, Mike Luzader, Kharl Mena and Heather Shimala were the top vote-getters out of 27 candidates who stepped up. Mena was the lone incumbent.

Two board members (Mena and Shimala) will serve two-year terms and the remainder one-year terms working with Insight Association Management, the community’s onsite management company.

Nearly a quarter (984 out of 4,107 households) of the community voted in the election, and approximately 125 homeowners attended the Annual Meeting in person on Dec. 7 at Harpool Middle School.

Lantana Ladies Make a Difference

At our kick-off meeting held in August, the Lantana Ladies League announced a new initiative for the year, challenging members (216 to date) to give at least two hours of volunteering to partnered charities in the greater Denton area.

As of Dec. 14, the Ladies League has given at least 170 hours back to the community along with many donations collected over the past few months.

Here are the charities the LLL has supported to date: CASA ($1,000), Mission Moms ($350 plus food donations), Young Lives (Christmas gifts for 15 teen moms & dads and 20 children), Heart of the City Lewisville Food Pantry (more than 7 cartloads of food), Heart of the City Graham’s Totally Free Clothing (over 60 bags of clothing), Socks for Seniors (350 pairs of socks, 100 holiday cards provided by Lindsey Croke), and Bob’s House of Hope/Ranch Hands Rescue ($2,500 donated in gift cards and household goods).

And we’re not done! With events and volunteer opportunities in the months to come, the LLL will be supporting many more charities such as Journey to Dream, Oxford House, Refuge for Women, SheSupply, Happy Pet Project, Humane Tomorrow and Senior Paws.

It’s not too late to join us for future events. Our next public event is a Charity Auction benefiting Journey to Dream on Saturday, April 27.

For more information on joining the Lantana Ladies League and upcoming events, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

(Submitted by Shawna White, LLL President)