Bitter Cold Ahead: Preparing for the weekend Arctic cold front

A strong Arctic cold front will be moving into Denton County and North Texas on Sunday. Prior to that, a complex of surface lows stretching from the eastern Rockies down into New Mexico will produce a windy warming trend late Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, a storm system crossing Mexico will help bring down cooler Rocky Mountain air for a high of only 45, and very gusty northwest winds up to 45 miles per hour.

On Saturday, the winds will shift back to the south, pushing highs back into the 50’s.

On Sunday, an Arctic air mass will begin moving into North Texas with gusty north winds and plunging temperatures, from 45 Sunday afternoon to a low temperature near 15 degrees Sunday night/Monday morning.

For now, we are not expecting any measurable or significant snow or ice in the DFW area, but we know that could change within 24 hours of the event.

The main hazards will be cold temperatures and wind chill. When temperatures hit the mid-teens Monday morning, wind chills could be near zero.

The coming cold snap will be inconvenient, but not as bad as the pipe-buster of 2022 and the all-time cold wave of February, 2021. Still, preparations should be completed by Thursday night, following a high near 60 Thursday afternoon.

Hoses should be disconnected from all outdoor faucets. Any outdoor water pipes should be wrapped and sheltered from the cold as much as possible. Sprinkler systems must be turned off. Broken sprinkler lines or automatic sprinklers can produce ice rinks on residential streets. Also, cities which water their median landscaping should make sure their own sprinklers are turned off.

Indoors, open base cabinets of all faucets and fixtures that are located on outside walls. Let furnace heat help keep the pipes from freezing. Indoor pipes vulnerable to freezing should be left dripping, as moving water is more difficult to freeze.

Swimming pool pumps should be covered and/or allowed to run 24/7 to keep pool plumbing from freezing.

Plants such as pansies and any tropical trees, such as Sago Island Palms should be covered with frost cloths.

Pets should be kept inside with adequate food and water. Don’t leave any pets outside in freezing weather, much less forecast temperatures in the mid-teens Monday and possibly Tuesday morning.

For now, ERCOT says there is enough grid capacity to keep electricity flowing through the cold wave, but they are asking for conservation now, before the cold air arrives. Grid conditions are expected to be normal and can be monitored at ercot.com.

Regardless, everyone should have alternatives to electric lighting and heating. Under no circumstances should a gas-fired or charcoal-fired grill be brought into the house to help keep the house warm. If your house becomes too cold for habitation, call local authorities for help in finding adequate shelter.