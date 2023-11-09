Thursday, November 9, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Northwest ISD to add 5 minutes to the school day

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
161

Northwest ISD recently announced that it will extend the school day by five minutes, starting with the 2024-25 school year, to absorb more time for school closures.

The district had to add three minutes to its school days last spring after several winter weather-related closures, and the Texas Education Agency required it to make up for some of the missed class time, according to a district news release. Northwest ISD currently operates its academic calendar with enough time to absorb two days of closures, and this change will allow it to absorb four days of closures, if necessary. The district said it made this change based on family feedback during previous weather-related closures.

Beginning 2024-2025, elementary schools will end their days five minutes later (at 3:05 p.m.). Middle schools will begin their days five minutes earlier (at 8:50 a.m.), as will high schools (at 8:25 a.m.). Both Steele Early College High School (8:15 a.m.) and the Special Programs Center (8:25 a.m.) will also begin their days earlier.

In Texas, school days are required to meet a set number of minutes during the school year, and enough time must be built into the calendar to absorb at least two days of school closures. By adding more minutes, Northwest ISD will only extend the duration of the school day, it will not add new school days to the calendar.

Previous article
FloWater offers healthy hydration
Next article
Flower Mound residents sue appraisal district
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.