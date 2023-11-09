Northwest ISD to add 5 minutes to the school day

Northwest ISD recently announced that it will extend the school day by five minutes, starting with the 2024-25 school year, to absorb more time for school closures.

The district had to add three minutes to its school days last spring after several winter weather-related closures, and the Texas Education Agency required it to make up for some of the missed class time, according to a district news release. Northwest ISD currently operates its academic calendar with enough time to absorb two days of closures, and this change will allow it to absorb four days of closures, if necessary. The district said it made this change based on family feedback during previous weather-related closures.

Beginning 2024-2025, elementary schools will end their days five minutes later (at 3:05 p.m.). Middle schools will begin their days five minutes earlier (at 8:50 a.m.), as will high schools (at 8:25 a.m.). Both Steele Early College High School (8:15 a.m.) and the Special Programs Center (8:25 a.m.) will also begin their days earlier.

In Texas, school days are required to meet a set number of minutes during the school year, and enough time must be built into the calendar to absorb at least two days of school closures. By adding more minutes, Northwest ISD will only extend the duration of the school day, it will not add new school days to the calendar.