Flower Mound residents sue appraisal district

Flower Mound residents recently filed suit against the Denton Central Appraisal District, alleging its mass appraisal system over-values properties compared to their market value.

Mitch and Catherine Vexler, Mavex Shops of Flower Mound, and Jim and Gloria Solinski filed the lawsuit against DCAD, current Chief Appraiser Don Spencer and former Chief Appraiser Hope McClure last month in a Denton County district court, according to The Texan, a statewide political news outlet. violates the Texas Constitution and Tax Code.

The petition claims DCAD sent property notices showing a market value increase of 20%, and it accuses the district of behaving recklessly and having a lack of oversight.

