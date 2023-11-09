Friday, November 10, 2023
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
165

Argyle 45, Fort Worth Wyatt 14

No. 7-ranked Argyle had little trouble with the O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals in the bi-district round on Thursday night.

Lane Stewart scored on an 3-yard run to give Argyle a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second, Jake Krekeler broke a 74-yard run to make it 14-0 and later scored on a 1-yard run to extend the Eagles’ lead to 21 points.

Krekeler scored his third touchdown of the evening on a 5-yard run, and then added a fourth score of 8 yards to give the Eagles a 35-6 halftime lead following a Wyatt touchdown.

 

Krekeler had 159 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns in the first half.

Maguire Gasperson hit Will Hodson on a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give Argyle a 42-6 lead, and Anthony Ruvalcaba booted a 26-yard field goal to make it 45-6.

Wyatt answered with a touchdown of its own to make it 45-14.

Argyle (8-2, 7-0) will play Abilene Wylie in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Tarleton Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.

Allen 18, Lewisville 17

The season came to an end for Lewisville on Thursday night, as the Farmers could not complete the comeback in an dog fight to Allen.

Ethan Terrell broke a 74-yard run to get things going for the Fighting Farmers in the first quarter, but an Allen safety made it 7-2.

The Eagles scored again and took a 9-7 lead into the second quarter.

Lewisville answered midway through the second on a 20-yard run from Tenel Hill, but Allen scored again to take a 15-14 lead with 5:43 to play in the half.

Allen extended it’s lead to 4 points on a field goal four minutes into the third quarter, but Eric Arias kicked a 27-yard field goal for Lewisville to make it a 1-point game again.

But the Farmers could not complete the comeback.

Lewisville finished the season with an 8-3 overall record and 6-1 mark in district competition.

Please check back Friday night for more game updates!

