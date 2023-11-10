Rave Renovations is flipping the script on home remodeling

We’ve all heard the same horror stories of homeowners hiring sketchy contractors to do a major renovation only to be left with a job half done, a contractor who’s suddenly nowhere to be found, and not enough money to pick up the pieces.

Troy Bishop never thought something like that would happen to him. But it did, and Troy and his team are doing something about it.

Following a 2015 renovation gone wrong, Bishop not only took over the project and got his Flower Mound home looking great again, but he started a local residential remodeling company called RAVE Renovations to ensure his neighbors always had someone honest and skilled to turn to instead of falling victim to a similar nightmarish situation.

“After a few weeks of progress at our house, a neighbor from around the corner stopped by to say how great everything looked. When I told her what happened, she asked if I could help with her kitchen remodel,” Bishop said. “We did a good job, and then she told someone, who told someone else. And then they told someone else. Next thing I know, I’m meeting with people and writing estimates.”

He added, “This wasn’t in my life plan, but we are fortunate to be doing good work for people.”

RAVE Renovations has become the go-to choice for anyone who wants a local, reliable, and skilled general contractor who can handle and finish it all. Bishop lives right down the street from many of his loyal clients, and his crew can handle everything from kitchen and bathroom remodels to room additions, flooring projects, minor facelifts, countertops, backsplashes, and more.

The RAVE team will work to maximize your budget and give you quality materials, labor, and service.

“I want people to know we are here. We live, work, and have fun here — and we plan to be here for a long time,” Bishop said.

To learn more about what RAVE Renovations can do for you, please visit raverenovate.com.

(Sponsored content)