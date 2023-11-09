Thursday, November 9, 2023
FloWater offers healthy hydration

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
6
FloWater Refill Stations are transforming ordinary tap water into ultra-purified, premium drinking water. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

When David Lloyd couldn’t overcome a long-term illness last year, he turned to a three-day water fast in hopes of reclaiming his mind and body. To make a long story short, he chose FloWater. To say the plan worked would be an understatement — and to suggest that David was a believer from that moment forward would be an even bigger one.

“I did the fast for three days after Thanksgiving, felt great, and then had an interview that Tuesday for a job at FloWater,” he said with a laugh. “That’s how much I believed in it. I told them even if they didn’t hire me, they’d have a customer for life.”

David, a FloWater account executive in North Texas since January, isn’t suggesting FloWater cures everything. But he does believe it contributed to helping him reclaim his health and is the safest and best-tasting drinking water on Earth — free of contaminants, toxins, viruses, and bacteria commonly found in tap water and purer than any bottled water at your nearest store.

“And it tastes crisp and clean … like a natural spring. I had to have one for my house.”

Traditional water coolers and water fountains are outdated and unsanitary. A FloWater Refill Station utilizes medical-grade filtration technology with stainless steel to provide contaminant-free and bacteria-free drinking water. As a result, your loved ones or employees can access clean, alkaline drinking water with FloWater’s Refill Stations to help keep their immune systems strong. David said FloWater’s 7X Advanced Purification Process goes beyond traditional filtration processes, easily removing all the bad stuff and then adding the good stuff that makes water taste great.

“You can buy one for your home, but I’ve been talking to many businesses in the community — hotels, gyms, etc.,” David said. “Every business has a legal obligation to provide drinking water. And I ask them, ‘Do you want to check a box or access high-quality, clean water that results in better energy, cognition & health?’ We offer businesses a two-week trial, and everyone loves it.”

To learn more about FloWater, email David Lloyd at [email protected]

(Sponsored content)

