Thursday, November 9, 2023
Premier Surface Group is your local flooring expert

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Jodi and Chris Mahoney with Premier Surface Group.

There comes a point for every homeowner when they look around their beautiful home and realize the standard carpet that’s been there since they moved in decades ago has to go, and the outdated tile in the kitchen and flooring in the living room don’t cut it anymore. Indeed, it’s time for a fresh look that matches your taste and style. But then reality sets in: Which flooring expert do you choose?

While having so many options these days is good, it can also be overwhelming. You simply want someone local who takes pride in their craft, is willing to listen to your wants and needs, and helps you pick the flooring that makes the most sense for you long-term.

Chris and Jodi Mahoney with Premier Surface Group in Argyle want you to know they hear you and are ready to help.

“Our focus has been and will continue to be on customer relations and delivering an installed product that meets or exceeds each customer’s expectations,” Chris said. “We are more than just a business. We absolutely love the role we play in making our customers’ homes enjoyable spaces for them to connect with their family and friends.”

Chris and Jodi built Premier Surface Group from the ground up and remain focused on making the outcomes enjoyable and the design experiences and processes along the way as effortless as possible. They’ve surrounded themselves with a quality team of industry experts who love the challenge of making your dreams a reality, and their longstanding relationships with suppliers and vendors allow them to tackle any project with durable and creative flooring options, whether you want tile, hardwood floor, carpet, or even countertops. So whether you need to tile a bathroom, install a backsplash, switch to hardwood floors in the entryway, or look for custom area rugs, you will find your inspiration here.

To learn more about how Premier Surface Group can help you, please visit premiersurfacegroup.com.

(Sponsored content)

