Argyle church to host Fentanyl Awareness discussion

Argyle United Methodist Church is inviting local parents to learn more about the dangers of fentanyl from a panel of experts at a free event this weekend.

Parent Academy: Fentanyl Awareness is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 9033 Fort Worth Drive. A light dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m.

“Come and learn from a panel of experts about the dangers of fentanyl, signs to look for, and ways to protect your children,” the church said in a statement.

Panelists include Aron and Sarah Taylor of Parents and Advocates of Fentanyl Awareness; Justin Jones, a specialty court prosecutor with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office; Michelle Luttrell, COO of Santé Center for Healing; Jeff Davis, a captain in the Denton County Sheriff’s Office; and Eli Davis, Argyle ISD police chief. The panel will be moderated by Kathy Travis, a board member of Winning The Fight, a local nonprofit that supports youth and families struggling with drug addiction.

During the panel discussion, students in grades 6-12 are invited to have dinner, worship and games in the church’s Student Ministry Activity Center.

