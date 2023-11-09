Thursday, November 9, 2023
Argyle church to host Fentanyl Awareness discussion

Mark Smith
Rainbow fentanyl is an emerging trend used by drug cartels to sell fentanyl — disguised as candy — to children and young people. Coming in the form of pills, powder and blocks resembling sidewalk chalk, rainbow fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. (Photo by Drug Enforcement Administration)

Argyle United Methodist Church is inviting local parents to learn more about the dangers of fentanyl from a panel of experts at a free event this weekend.

Parent Academy: Fentanyl Awareness is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 9033 Fort Worth Drive. A light dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m.

“Come and learn from a panel of experts about the dangers of fentanyl, signs to look for, and ways to protect your children,” the church said in a statement.

Panelists include Aron and Sarah Taylor of Parents and Advocates of Fentanyl Awareness; Justin Jones, a specialty court prosecutor with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office; Michelle Luttrell, COO of Santé Center for Healing; Jeff Davis, a captain in the Denton County Sheriff’s Office; and Eli Davis, Argyle ISD police chief. The panel will be moderated by Kathy Travis, a board member of Winning The Fight, a local nonprofit that supports youth and families struggling with drug addiction.

During the panel discussion, students in grades 6-12 are invited to have dinner, worship and games in the church’s Student Ministry Activity Center.

Click here to RSVP for the dinner and/or event.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

