Advanced Pain Institute of Texas: Pain Management for Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction

All of us experience lower back pain. It’s an inevitable part of life, and if you’re like most people, it usually creeps up in the same spot every time — right where your lower spine and hips connect. This is called the sacroiliac joint, and depending on the severity, the pain can drag on for weeks, months, and even years with seemingly no relief in sight.

If there’s any good news, this condition is very common — and treatable.

Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the go-to source for head-to-toe pain management. This includes patients with SI joint dysfunction who can’t find relief from over-the-counter medications, injections, or physical therapy.

“The SI joint is the largest joint in the body and supports the entire upper torso. So it’s only natural that it will shoulder a lot of stress as the years go by and be a common pain generator in the lower back and upper buttocks,” Dr. Eric Anderson said.“And the thing is, once it ‘unhinges,’ there’s a chance it will happen again and again, causing chronic pain.”

So what’s the answer? Dr. Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax say it could be a procedure called SI joint fusion.

This is a same-day, minimally-invasive procedure where your provider makes a one-centimeter incision near the side of the SI joint and laterally inserts small bone grafts across the joint space. These grafts eventually fuse with the joint over the next few weeks to months — and presto, no more pain.

Advanced Pain Institute does a diagnostic test block first to ensure that your SI joint is the reason for your pain. If the numbing medication brings temporary relief, then there is a very high probability that this procedure will permanently treat your pain.

“The procedure has had outstanding outcomes for the patients who qualify for it over the past 10 years,” Dr. Broadnax said. “And even more good news is that it doesn’t limit your future activity.”

To learn more about how Advanced Pain Institute of Texas can help you, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Sponsored content)