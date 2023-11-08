Michaels sets opening date for new Flower Mound store

The new Michaels store in Flower Mound will open next week, the company has announced.

Michaels, a national chain of arts and crafts stores, is moving into the old Bed Bath & Beyond space in The Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 200.

A sign in front of the store says that the store will open Nov. 17.

“In addition to a wide selection of arts & crafts and home decor products, your local Flower Mound Michaels carries a range of seasonal products,” the company’s website says. “We carry Christmas products, including cards, ornaments, and decorations, as well as supplies for birthdays, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and Valentine’s Day. Michaels also offers many wedding favors, such as wedding invitations, bridal accessories, decorations, guest books, place cards and floral products.”