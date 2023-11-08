Thursday, November 9, 2023
Barnes & Noble opening soon in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Barnes & Noble announced Wednesday that it will open its new Flower Mound bookstore on  Nov. 15.

The new Barnes & Noble is located in The Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road, next to World Market. The bookstore will officially open to the public at 9 a.m. Nov. 15 with author Julia Heaberlin cutting the ribbon and signing copies of her books. The new location showcases the new bookstore design seen in recent Barnes & Noble store openings, housing all the books, toys, games and gifts that customers have come to expect.

The store relocated across FM 407 from The Shops at Highland Village, where it is being replaced with The Cheesecake Factory.

“When our previous lease ended earlier this year, we committed to finding a new home here in Flower Mound,” said James Daunt, CEO, Barnes & Noble. “Now we will open the doors to this beautiful new space just in time for the height of holiday shopping. We are very pleased to remain in The Highlands, and even more excited to do so in such a stunning new bookstore. ”

Barnes & Noble is “enjoying a period of tremendous growth as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its manager has proven so successful,” the company said in a statement. The bookseller is “enjoying exceptionally strong sales in its existing stores and has been opening many new stores after over 15 years of declining store numbers.”

In 2022, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores than it had from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open over 30 new bookstores in 2023 and over 50 in 2024.

“Our longtime customers have been anxiously awaiting our Grand Opening all summer,” said Store Manager Lisa Bianchi, Barnes & Noble bookseller of 17 years. “The experienced booksellers here in Flower Mound have been hard at work filling shelves and displays with the books we know our customers want. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to their brand-new Barnes & Noble.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

