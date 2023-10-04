Cheesecake Factory sets Highland Village opening date

The Shops at Highland Village announced Wednesday that The Cheesecake Factory restaurant coming to the shopping center is looking to hire nearly 300 employees ahead of its opening date, now set for Dec. 5, 2023.

“Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an energetic, fun environment are encouraged to apply online now for rewarding positions such as bartenders, bussers, cashiers, dessert finishers/ baristas, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks and servers,” the company said in a news release.

The new restaurant will be located at 4100 Deer Creek, Suite 100, where Barnes & Noble anchored The Shops for 16 years. The new restaurant will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections and more than 30 cheesecakes.

