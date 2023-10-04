Charleys Cheesesteaks now open in Highland Village

A new Charleys Cheesesteaks location is now open in Highland Village, the city announced last week.

The new location is open inside the Walmart store at 3060 Justin Road. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The menu features a wide variety of cheesesteaks, wings, shakes, sides and more. The first Charleys location opened near The Ohio State University in 1986 and now has more than 700 locations in 46 U.S. states and 17 countries.

