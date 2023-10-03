Former Flower Mound High School player thriving at SMU

Story and photos by Allen David Photography

Former 3-star and First Team All-District selection Flower Mound High School football player, Stone Eby, is thriving at SMU.

Eby, listed as a 6’5”, 268 lbs offensive lineman in the SMU media guide, has found himself playing both fullback and tight end on offense, as well as contributing to special teams on the punt and field goal formations. Eby, while playing fullback against Oklahoma last week, caught a pass for a touchdown — the first of his college career.

Eby commented that he learned to play physical, smart, and trust his teammates and coaches while at Flower Mound. Eby said the same attributes exist at SMU, where everyone is family, playing together to win, and where the environment in the football program and classroom is one where everyone is helping and looking out for each other.

I caught up with Eby after the 34-16 victory over Charlotte, and asked him what is goals were for the rest of his college career. He said, “to win as many games as possible, have a great time with his brothers [fellow players]” and that he’s doing it for God. Eby’s combination of physical skills and positive attitude should serve him well both on the field, and in the classroom.