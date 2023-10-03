Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Youth baseball coach arrested after fight at Highland Village ballpark

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A youth baseball coach was arrested Sunday in Highland Village after a fight erupted when he refused to leave the ballpark.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. to the Unity Park Baseball Field, 2200 Briarhill Blvd., about a fight, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. Investigators found that a 33-year-old Dallas man, a base coach for one of the teams playing, was ejected by an umpire from the game, but he refused to leave, and the situation escalated to physical altercations between him, his juvenile son and people attending the event.

When officers arrived, they saw people trying to hold the man back, and they saw the man’s son trying to hit people. When they tried to detain the son, one officer was injured, according to the city.

The man — whose identity was not released Tuesday by a city spokesperson — was arrested and taken to the Highland Village Police Department Jail. While there, he claimed he felt faint, so he was medically transported to a local hospital where he refused medical treatment and said there was nothing medically wrong, he just wanted better food and water, according to the city. He has been charged with two counts of assault, evading arrest and false report. The juvenile has not been arrested.

The incident remains under investigation and HVPD is asking the public to contact officers at 972-317-6551 if they have any information, video or photos of the incident.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

