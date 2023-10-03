Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Southern Denton County Business

The Bartonville Tavern opening soon

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The Bartonville Tavern, a more casual sister restaurant to The Barrel in the Bartonville Town Center, is planning to open as soon as next week.

The Bartonville Tavern will be located at 2652 FM 407, Suite 155, in the old Trio’s Italian Bistro space. That restaurant took over the old Palermo’s space but failed to maintain the same level of business, Owner Tim House said.

“We mistakenly thought we could pick it up and conduct a workable Italian restaurant, and basically, we failed,” said House, who also owns The Bartonville Store. “We didn’t know how to run one.”

After deciding to close Trio’s, House and his business partners “decided to give it another go” and talk to Brandon Bohannon, owner of The Barrel, located just across the driveway from the future Bartonville Tavern.

“We put together a joint venture to determine something that would fit the Bartonville demographics and dining desires,” House said.

They came up with the concept for a tavern, with elevated pub fare — with an emphasis on great pizza — in a less formal setting than The Barrel. It won’t be a sports bar, but there will be TVs, as well as a stage for live music.

“Not as busy as Marty B’s, not as upscale as The Barrel,” Bohannon said.

House said that the Bartonville Tavern will operate at a much lower scale than the nearby Marty B’s restaurant, so they’re “not looking to compete, but complement and provide synergy for the area.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

