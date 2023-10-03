Local church completes week of service projects

Last week, the Flower Mound United Methodist Church completed its 12th annual Depart to Serve, which has grown from one Sunday of service projects to a full week of intentional service throughout the community.

FMUMC’s Depart to Serve kickoff included feeding breakfast to the homeless at First Meal Denton, packing LovePacs with food to be sent home through LISD schools over the October holiday, and building bunks with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for kids who currently have no bed in which to sleep. Over 100 church members built 38 beds in an assembly line that extended across the church’s entire front parking lot.

In addition to the kickoff projects, church members delivered the beds they built to families in Lewisville and Carrollton, picked up trash in their Adopt A Spot, hosted Kyle’s Place teens for a dinner and teamwork exercise, deep cleaned and decorated the Kyle’s Place house, and painted a Habitat for Humanity house through Brush With Kindness. They collected over $1,200 worth of coins for Laundry Love and enough bedding for 59 Sleep in Heavenly Peace beds, plus made personalized blankets to go along with the bedding through Tapestry of Love.

“Flower Mound United Methodist Church works with their mission partners throughout the year to be the hands and feet of Christ,” the church said in a statement.

For more information on the church’s mission events, visit FMUMC.org. To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit SHPbeds.org.