Cross Timbers Water Supply urges water conservation, inspections

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation is continuing to see new volume records as hot, dry weather persists into fall.

“The CTWSC has distributed more water in the previous eight months than was distributed in the 12 months of 2018 or 2019,” it said in a statement. “July and August 2023 have set new high volume distribution records.”

The organization urges residents to learn more about water conservation and restriction stages at crosstimberswater.com, as well as compliance with the current backflow program. About 20% of members have not responded to the mandate, and they need to get their sprinkler/fire suppression systems inspected.

The CTWSC also provided an update on its progress in the Stonewood area. It is upgrading the water lines to 8-inch lines and adding fire hydrants, and the work is expected to be completed by the end of October.