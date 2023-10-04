Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Hillwood announces 800-acre community in Justin

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Artist rendering of covered bridge entry crossing a natural creek and carved through the native tree thicket for which Treeline was named (images courtesy of Hillwood Communities).

Hillwood Communities announced Wednesday that it will develop Treeline, a new 800-acre master-planned community located in the city of Justin.

Situated on FM 407, Treeline will have 2,500 single-family homes at build out along with a planned elementary school, community parks and amenities, and neighborhood-serving commercial, according to a news release from Hillwood Communities.

“At Treeline, we’ve curated an idyllic environment where families will feel a true sense of belonging,” said Fred Balda, President of Hillwood Communities. “Residents can forge a profound connection with nature and their neighbors through a lifestyle program that activates an array of amenities, including park spaces with themed treehouses.”

Artist rendering of the phase 1 amenity site with planned indoor event space, event lawn, amphitheatre lawn, pickleball courts, food truck lane, a resort-style pool, adventure play park, and overlook treehouse with games.

Phase 1 development of Treeline is underway, with homes available for sale in mid-2025. Hillwood Communities has partnered with DFW-area builders American Legend Homes, Beazer Homes, David Weekley Homes, D.R. Horton, Highland Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Pulte Homes and Tri Pointe Homes for the first phase. Homes in this phase will be offered on 40-, 45- and 50-foot lots.

“Treeline stands as an exciting upcoming master-planned community. The community will offer a blend of high-quality builders, exceptional land planning and desirable amenities. Its strategic location near AllianceTexas and within the esteemed Northwest ISD school system will make it a coveted choice for prospective homeowners,” said Ted Wilson, Principal at Residential Strategies.

Treeline’s treehouse-inspired theme draws from its natural surroundings, which include multiple treelines of mature oaks and a flowing creek, according to the news release. The community will offer a special living experience that harmoniously blends the rural landscape with distinctive amenities. A dynamic lifestyle program, as part of the signature Lifestyle by HillwoodSM placemaking approach, will bring homeowners together through hundreds of events and gatherings each year.

Phase 1 amenities in design include an expansive amenity center, a library treehouse, a cloud spotting and stargazing treehouse, an orchard park and an observation deck. The main amenity center is planned to have an indoor event space, HOA offices, an amphitheatre lawn, an event lawn, pickleball courts, a food truck area, a resort-style pool, a gaming treehouse and an adventure park.

For more information about this tree-inspired new home community, click here.

Previous articleCheesecake Factory sets Highland Village opening date
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.