New space-themed playground opens in Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that it has reopened the Wilkerson Park playground with an all-new outer space theme.

The playground at the park, 2880 Garden Road, was closed down two months ago to allow for the upgrades to be installed, according to a news release from the town. The new playground features two separate play structures with integrated shade for kids 2-5 and 5-12, a six-seat swing set, multiple slides, climbing structures, educational panels and more.

During the upgrades, the old wood fiber safety surfacing was also replaced with a poured-in-place rubber for enhanced accessibility and safety, according to the town.