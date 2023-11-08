Argyle urgent care center closing

Urgent care services will no longer be available at the iCare Urgent Care Center near Argyle at the end of the month.

The urgent care, located at 7214 Crawford Road next to I-35W, is located on the Wise Health System property. HCA Healthcare has acquired Wise Health System and is putting it in its Medical City Healthcare division.

In a message posted on its website, the iCare Urgent Care says that urgent care services will no longer be available at the Argyle location beginning Dec. 1. Emergency services will still be offered by the new Medical City ER Argyle, beginning that date.

In a statement, a Medical City spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics of what it will offer at the location.

“Wise Health System and Medical City Healthcare have rich legacies of delivering high-quality healthcare,” said Janet St. James, assistant vice president of PR and media communications. “We look forward to the potential of working together to continue caring for the Wise Health community. We will be able to provide more information next month, once the agreement closes.”