Thursday, November 9, 2023
Denton County lights up the night for veterans

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County

This week, leading up to Veteran’s Day, Denton County is honoring local veterans through Operation Greenlight, a program for showing support for veterans by lighting all buildings green.

The Denton County Administrative Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Drive, and the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square in downtown Denton are both showing support with green lighting, which began Monday evening and will continue until Sunday, according to a county news release.

Paul Bastaich, director of the Veterans Service Office, thanked the Denton County Commissioners Court during Tuesday’s meeting for their participation in the program. Bastaich told commissioners he was overwhelmed with the support when he saw the courthouses lit green on Monday, adding that he wanted to thank them on behalf of all veterans and their families. The Denton County Commissioners Court thanked Paul Bastaich and other veterans for their service.

Residents and businesses also are asked to join in with Operation Greenlight – shining the green light to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.

Denton County will also honor veterans at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square lawn with guest speakers, equipment display, rifle volley and more.

Biz Buzz
Argyle urgent care center closing
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

