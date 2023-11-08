Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our November 2023 print issue.

A co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza held its grand opening on Oct. 31 in Lantana Town Center Phase II, 3701 FM 407, #600, Bartonville.

Rev’s Golf Lounge, offering golf simulators and a bar, is now open at 2250 Justin Rd., #140, Highland Village.

Medi-Weightloss is now open at 1901 Long Prairie Rd., #314, Flower Mound.

The Bartonville Tavern, a music-themed sports bar, is now open in Bartonville Town Center at 2652 FM 407, #155, Bartonville.

Body Fit Training, a fitness facility, is now open at 5891 Long Prairie Rd., #120, Flower Mound.

Kumon, a math and reading center, is now open in Northlake Commons, 1611 Commons Circle, #200, Northlake.

Barnes & Noble is expected to open November 15 in The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center at 6101 Long Prairie Rd, #450, Flower Mound.

Michael’s is expected to open this month in the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center.

The Dog Stop, an indoor/outdoor dog care facility offering dog grooming, daycare, boarding, obedience training and a pet retail store, is expected to open November 18 at 8135 Gateway Drive, #500, Argyle.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is expected to open this month at 4640 Long Prairie Rd., #320, Flower Mound.

StretchMed, offering assisted stretching sessions, is expected to open this month at 970 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Pie Hole Pizza and Pennywise Pub are expected to open this month on the River Walk in Flower Mound.

Dearly Beloved Bridal Boutique, offering a wide variety of bridal gowns, is expected to open in December at 440 Parker Square, Flower Mound.

SUCCESS Space, offering membership-based office and meeting space, business coaching and a café, is expected to open in December at 6050 Long Prairie Rd. #100, Flower Mound.

VanEllie’s Bakery, a bakery and ice cream shop, is expected to open in December in Northlake Commons at 1242 FM 407, #100, Northlake.

Kurogi Ramen & Sushi, a Japanese restaurant, is expected to open in December in the Harvest Neighborhood Shops by Slate at 1248 FM 407, #100.

Two fitness facilities in Flower Mound recently closed their doors: Cyclebar at 2550 Cross Timbers Rd., #136, and SPENGA, 2450 Cross Timbers Rd #130.

Nautical Bowls recently closed their doors at 4610 Long Prairie Rd #130, Flower Mound.

