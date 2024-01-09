Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Serving Seniors in 2024

2023 was a difficult year for me and my family, BUT also an incredible time of learning and growth. My husband’s series of strokes on Christmas Day 2022 had me navigating the roller coaster of hospitals, rehabs, disability and caregiving. Having worked in senior living for over 17 years, I thought I was well-versed in the resources available to those suffering a major health crisis. However, I learned it’s a very different story when your family is the one experiencing it.

Throughout 2023, my business, Lori Williams – Seniors Services, continued to grow as my team and I served older adults and their families all over Denton County, and throughout the DFW metroplex. We were able to help thousands of older adults find the senior housing and/or resources that best fit their needs.

We were also thrilled to launch Emelita’s Closet in January 2023 with the help of Rambling Oaks Assisted Living. Families donate gently used medical equipment to the closet (walkers, wheelchairs, shower chairs, etc.) to be shared with others in need. The closet is named in honor of my grandmother, Emelita, and it warms my heart to know that we are helping so many seniors.

Big things are coming in 2024. Education is power, and I am taking what I learned in 2023 and sharing it with you. We have some incredible resources coming your way…stay tuned for details!

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident with 17+ years of experience working in senior living. Her placement service has been voted Best of Denton County for the past 5 years. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, “Aging in Style.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

