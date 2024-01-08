Monday, January 8, 2024
Local Experts

Safeguarding homes in Denton County: The silent threat of carbon monoxide

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

As winter settles into the Denton County area, many homeowners turn to their trusty heating systems to combat the chill. While warmth is essential during colder months, it’s crucial to be aware of the potential dangers that may lurk within our homes, particularly the silent threat of carbon monoxide (CO). As a local HVAC contractor, I feel it is my responsibility to shed light on this issue and emphasize the importance of a professional heating system evaluation and using tested CO monitors.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be produced by malfunctioning heating systems, such as furnaces and water heaters. When these appliances do not burn fuel efficiently, they can release CO into the air, creating a hazardous environment for residents. The danger lies in its stealthy nature – you can’t see it, smell it, or taste it, making it imperative to take preventive measures.

Homeowners often underestimate the significance of regular HVAC system maintenance and professional evaluations. An annual inspection by a certified HVAC contractor can identify potential issues and ensure that heating systems operate safely and efficiently. Small problems, if left unaddressed, can escalate into major malfunctions, increasing the risk of CO leaks.

Installing carbon monoxide monitors is another crucial step in safeguarding homes. These devices serve as an early warning system, alerting residents to elevated CO levels before they reach dangerous concentrations. It’s a small investment that can make a significant difference in preventing CO-related emergencies.

As an HVAC contractor committed to this community, I urge homeowners to prioritize the well-being of their families by scheduling regular HVAC maintenance and investing in carbon monoxide monitors. By taking these simple yet effective steps, we can collectively ensure that the warmth of our homes does not come at the cost of our safety. Let us embrace this winter season with peace of mind, knowing that our homes are protected from the hidden dangers that lurk within our heating systems.

At Force Home Services it would be our honor to perform our safety and efficiency tune up on your heating system. Just give us a call at 940-535-7494 or book online at forcehomeservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.