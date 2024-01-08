I Heart Mac & Cheese celebrates grand reopening

I Heart Mac & Cheese in Highland Village celebrated its grand reopening under new ownership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

The Highland Village location opened in April 2022 at 2250 Justin Road, Suite 112, in the Highland Village Town Center. In October 2023, Dr. Pratik Soni approached the owners about buying the business; he had just opened his first I Heart Mac & Cheese location a few months earlier in North Richland Hills.

“We see potential in the great food products and the success we had there, and we saw it was not as happy as it should be here, so we decided to work out a deal with the previous owner, take over and turn this place around,” Soni said.

Rather than temporarily close down, Soni kept the restaurant’s doors open while re-training employees and implementing changes, including fresher ingredients, upgraded equipment and an updated menu.

