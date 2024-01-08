Northlake pharmacy closes

After just one year in business, a pharmacy in Northlake has closed its doors.

Pharmacy Plus, located at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, opened in December 2022 and was the only pharmacy in the fast-growing town. A “notice of lockout” was posted in the store window on Jan. 2, saying the locks were changed due to a default of lease. The business posted a sign saying it has merged with Pharmacy Plus Southlake.

Customers can contact the business at 817-410-1000 or [email protected].

Attempts to contact Pharmacy Plus representatives Monday were unsuccessful.