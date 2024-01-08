Monday, January 8, 2024
Amid emergency shortage, Red Cross to hold blood drive in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the lowest number of people are giving blood in the last 20 years.

The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood and platelet donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold, the organization said in a news release.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion, according to the Red Cross. Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

The Red Cross has scheduled many blood donation opportunities this month around North Texas, including one in southern Denton County. On Jan. 16 from 1-6 p.m., residents can donate blood at Flower Mound First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Road.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

