Monday, January 8, 2024
Obituaries

Carol Jane Dodson

Carol Jane Dodson was born Carol Jane Rush on July 30, 1956 in Hobbs, NM to Rufus Teagle Rush and L. Doris Rush. She went to her permanent home in heaven on December 29th, 2023.

Carol graduated from Irving High School in 1974 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1978, where she performed in the Lumberjack Marching Band and belonged to the sorority Tau Beta Sigma. Carol received a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design. She spent several years working in the travel industry and married Leslie Roy Dodson on February 17, 1991. Carol worked for the Lewisville Independent School District for the past 18 years. She loved music and played the flute. Carol could sew anything she wanted to and was willing to help with most creative projects. She even sewed the girls dresses for the Marcus High School Band. Carol was an active member of Trietsch United Methodist Church in Flower Mound and taught Sunday School as well as children’s choir. Her laugh was contagious and she will forever be missed.

Carol is preceded in death by both her parents and grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Les, and two children, Caitlin Bunch and her husband, Gary, of Angleton, TX and Ethan Dodson of Copperas Cove, TX; three sisters: Linda Gayle Bryant of Albuquerque, NM, Alice Samsky of Denton, TX, and Joyce Lowe of Cushing, OK; and one brother, John Rush, of Georgia; plus several nephews and nieces.

Arrangements were under the direction of Wise Funeral Home, Bonham, TX. The family honored her life on Thursday, January 4, 2023 at Willow Wild Cemetery.

