Buc-ee’s in Denton County getting car wash

A Buc-ee’s Travel Center in far south Denton County is getting a car wash this year, according to a project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Buc-ee’s is located at I-35W and Hwy 114. The $6 million construction project is expected to begin next month and be completed this fall, according to the TDLR filing.

The closest Buc-ee’s that already has a car wash is the only other location in Denton County, 2800 South I-35E in Denton. The automated car wash system offers a variety of options, and customers can get a discount on gas when they purchase a car wash.