Argyle police to take polar plunge for good cause

The Argyle Police Department is raising funds for an area nonprofit before taking the Polar Plunge, when officers will jump into the cold waters of the swimming pool in the Harvest community.

Harvest’s “Freezin’ for a Reason” Annual Polar Plunge will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 and will benefit the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The entry fee is $3.

Many members of the Argyle Police Department will participate again this year, and they’re stepping up their fundraising efforts.

“This year, though, we’re also kicking it up a notch and being extra ambitious,” the department said in a statement. “If we can raise $1,500 then we will ‘ruck march’ (in plate carriers and full duty gear) the 2.5 miles from our police department to the pool.”

Click here to donate.