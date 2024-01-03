Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Argyle police to take polar plunge for good cause

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Argyle police officers took the "polar plunge" in February 2020 to raise money for charity (photo courtesy of APD).

The Argyle Police Department is raising funds for an area nonprofit before taking the Polar Plunge, when officers will jump into the cold waters of the swimming pool in the Harvest community.

Harvest’s “Freezin’ for a Reason” Annual Polar Plunge will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 and will benefit the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The entry fee is $3.

Many members of the Argyle Police Department will participate again this year, and they’re stepping up their fundraising efforts.

“This year, though, we’re also kicking it up a notch and being extra ambitious,” the department said in a statement. “If we can raise $1,500 then we will ‘ruck march’ (in plate carriers and full duty gear) the 2.5 miles from our police department to the pool.”

Click here to donate.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

