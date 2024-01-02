Train derailment causes closures, damage in Roanoke

A train derailment has caused damage and road closures in Roanoke throughout the day Tuesday.

About 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a train carrying coal derailed south of Byron Nelson Boulevard next to Hwy 377, according to a news release from the city of Roanoke. Three coal cars and one locomotive were involved in the incident. No one was injured.

The derailment resulted in temporary closures of portions of southbound Hwy 377 as crews worked to clean up spilled materials. In addition to damages to the railroad, a power line sustained damage from the impact of a repair excavator, according to the city.

All repairs are expected to be complete by early Wednesday morning. There are no anticipated long-term impacts of the incident.