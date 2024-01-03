Carter BloodCare: Young patients in urgent need of blood donations

Carter BloodCare is asking Texans to help save children’s lives this year because there is “an urgent need for blood to help young patients waiting for transfusions.”

In a news release, the Texas-based nonprofit blood center notes each unit of donated whole blood can save three local lives. In Texas, blood donors help children who are fighting cancer, undergoing major surgeries, battling bone marrow disorders and living with painful blood diseases.

“The need for this lifesaving resource is nonstop, especially at the beginning of the year,” the organization said in a statement. “Blood donations can often slump each winter because of inclement weather and seasonal illnesses.”

Two community blood drives will be held this month in southern Denton County, where the Carter BloodCare Bus will set up and take blood donations. The first is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at St. Marks Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle. Click here to sign up. The second local blood drive is set for 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Flower Mound High School, 1200 Gerault Road. Click here to sign up.

Residents as young as 17 – or 16 with parental consent – can safely donate blood with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit for donating. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.

As a thank-you gift for giving in January, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a new quarter-zip pullover. Other donor gifts will be available, while supplies last, according to the news release.