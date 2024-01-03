Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Carter BloodCare: Young patients in urgent need of blood donations

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is asking Texans to help save children’s lives this year because there is “an urgent need for blood to help young patients waiting for transfusions.”

In a news release, the Texas-based nonprofit blood center notes each unit of donated whole blood can save three local lives. In Texas, blood donors help children who are fighting cancer, undergoing major surgeries, battling bone marrow disorders and living with painful blood diseases.

“The need for this lifesaving resource is nonstop, especially at the beginning of the year,” the organization said in a statement. “Blood donations can often slump each winter because of inclement weather and seasonal illnesses.”

Two community blood drives will be held this month in southern Denton County, where the Carter BloodCare Bus will set up and take blood donations. The first is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at St. Marks Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle. Click here to sign up. The second local blood drive is set for 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Flower Mound High School, 1200 Gerault Road. Click here to sign up.

Residents as young as 17 – or 16 with parental consent – can safely donate blood with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit for donating. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.

As a thank-you gift for giving in January, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a new quarter-zip pullover. Other donor gifts will be available, while supplies last, according to the news release.

Previous article
Buc-ee’s in Denton County getting car wash
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.