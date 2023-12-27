Hundreds being laid off from Flower Mound facility

Custom Ink, a clothing company with a production facility in Flower Mound, is laying off hundreds of local employees.

The company informed nearly 500 employees earlier this month that their jobs are being eliminated, the Dallas Business Journal reported. More than 250 employees at the Flower Mound location, 1600 Lakeside Parkway, are affected, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice.

A representative for Custom Ink did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Washington Business Journal, Custom Ink said it was closing its last production facility “to improve performance and better align the business with its tech-oriented growth strategy.” The Flower Mound facility will close in early 2024 and Custom Ink will outsource printing work to other companies, the DBJ reported.